Youths sack Agbarho monarch, seize palace

By Emma Amaize

Youths of Agbarho Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday, laid siege to the palace of the traditional ruler, King Samson Ogugu.

Armed robber with toy gun nabbed by Lagos residents

The monarch, who has been embroiled in a running battle with his subjects over his leadership, fled the palace before the youths, who took over the palace, gained entrance.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, who confirmed the development to Vanguard, said the monarch was safe.

He disclosed that the Area Commander, Ughelli, was on ground with other Police officers to restore peace.