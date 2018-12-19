The Leemon Ikpea story

By Sunny Ikhioya

ALREADY nominated as the ‘Sun Newspaper’ Business Person of the year for 2018 and waiting to be officially decorated in the month of January 2019, Dr. Leemon Ikpea, justice of peace, who is regarded as an enigma has become a veritable goldfish that has no hiding place. This is because the more he tries to shy away from the spotlight, the more he gets drawn to it. What is it that makes Dr. Ikpea tick? Born into humble backgrounds that could barely afford to pay his school fees, he now sits as the chairman and chief executive of a conglomerate that covers oil and gas services, engineering construction, travels and tours, super market chain, tool and equipment fabrication, manufacturing, all under the Lee group of companies.

How did he do this? Two honorary doctorate degree awards from reputable universities, several chieftaincy titles cutting across the length and breadth of Nigeria – Warri, Uvwie, Ewatto and other kingdoms, numerous personal and corporate awards, the latest being the business person of the year award from the ‘Sun Newspaper’.

The first thing you notice on first contact with Dr.Ikpea is his humility: there is no sign of pomposity as some in his class will always do. Contrary to what people think, meekness is a sign of greatness and one of the characteristics that stood out our Lord Jesus Christ in his earthly sojourn.

It is also a well known fact that the day you stop learning, that is the day you die. With his ever-busy schedule, Ikpea’s quest for knowledge is insatiable, ever willing to learn, he sneaks out once in a while to attend business related courses and seminars at the prestigious Harvard University, Boston, USA. He has a knack for picking brains and brilliant ideas, that is why in his employment are very top class professionals in diverse fields, both indigenous and foreign. Some of his ex bosses are now in his employment and working with joy and satisfaction. It is said that luck happens when ‘opportunity meets preparation’, show me a very hardworking man and I will show you Ikpea.

With offices in Europe, USA, Lagos, Abuja, Benin, Warri, Port harcourt and other lands, you will think that he will be far away from the thick of action but not Chief Ikpea. He makes his physical presence felt in all of these locations, running things. I stand to be corrected, in the past few years you will never find Chief in one city for one week, even in Nigeria. He is always on the road, networking, following up on business contacts, both within and abroad, making sure that his numerous projects are going fine and according to plan, leading by example. If he flies a private jet, it is because of his very crowded travel schedules and as a necessity.

Another thing that stands him out is his statesmanship. He rides far above primordial and partisan interests, as his network of relationships cut across tribes and races, both within and abroad. His work force is also balanced along this line, you will never find any careless or reckless statement emanating from him. He is at the forefront of the promotion of indigenous technology, to take up the challenges of the oil and gas sector and engineering construction, jobs that were hitherto, the forte of big foreign companies. The Utorogu gas plant, located in Delta State, was successfully constructed by his company, Lee Engineering and Construction Company, on a build, return and operate basis.

The Bible says that if you have done everything and you do not have charity, all is nothing. This is where Ikpea stand out; his passion to improve the lot of the less privileged persons cannot be quantified. He sees it as an obligation; having passed through that route of lack and want during his formative years, he knows what it means to be deprived of basic needs, especially school fees for education. He set up the Agbonjagwe Foundation to take up issues that concern the less privileged, especially as it affects their education.

He has also made silent donations to several educational institutions and social welfare programmes all round the country. So many people that have come in contact with him have had their lives touched positively, whether they are family members, friends, colleagues and the general public. When he celebrated his 60th birthday, the venue for the reception at the Saint Leo’s Catholic Church Ikeja- Lagos was built byhim and donated to the church. This would not have been public knowledge if the officiating priest had not mentioned it himself during the service. The examples are too numerous to mention.

A loving husband to his wives, caring and dotting father to the children, big and dependable brother to his siblings, compassionate to his staff and colleagues, loyal and faithful to friends, especially those he had known from childhood. His parents had their roots from Ewato, in Esan South Local Government Area of Edo State and holds the prestigious title of Adolor of Ewato Kingdom. He was raised and bred in Warri, was part of the 1971 set of Baptist High School Orerokpe students; you can call him an original warri boy. He also holds the prestigious title of Odonlagbon of Warri Kingdom, very rare for a non-Itsekiri; it was bestowed on him by the present Olu of Warri. Incidentally, today happens to be his birth day; it, therefore, affords us the opportunity to learn from the very fine qualities he has exhibited so far in his private and public engagements.

Particularly worthy of emulation are his meekness, passion to help the less privileged, detribalised nature or statesmanship, forgiving spirit and contribution to the work of God. The world needs men as Chief Leemon Ikpea to help in wealth redistribution and making the world a better place. May the good Lord grant him long life and good health to enjoy the fruits of his labour and to continue with his good works for mankind.

Ikhioya wrote via: www.southsouthecho.com; Twitter: @SunnyIkhioya