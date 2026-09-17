NASS urges FG to review monetisation policy

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The National Assembly has appealed to the Federal Government to review its monetisation policy, particularly the non-provision of official accommodation for civil and public servants.

The appeal was made by the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Kamoru Ogunlana, while delivering his closing remarks at the end of a one-month training programme for legislative aides.

Ogunlana said the policy had created accommodation challenges for lawmakers and their aides, with some aides living several miles away from their principals, which he said could affect coordination and efficiency.

“I am mindful of the accommodation difficulties faced by some of you, particularly those who live far from their Principals. Proximity between Members and their Legislative Aides can promote synergy, coordination and efficiency,” he said.

The CNA recalled that lawmakers and some legislative aides previously lived close to one another at the former Apo Quarters in Abuja.

“That arrangement was affected by the Federal Government’s monetisation policy.

“I believe Government may wish to consider reviewing the policy, with a view to providing appropriate official accommodation for Members and personnel of the National Assembly.

“Such an arrangement could also provide significant relief to Legislative Aides and improve coordination with their Principals,” Ogunlana said.

NASS to open new medical centre

The Clerk also assured legislative aides, staff of the National Assembly and their families of improved access to healthcare services through a new medical facility currently under construction.

He said the existing National Assembly Clinic had been stretched by the additional demands created by legislative aides and their families.

“I am also mindful of the challenges some of you face in accessing medical services.

“The National Assembly Clinic was designed primarily to cater for lawmakers, career staff and their families, and the additional demands created by Legislative Aides and their families have stretched the existing facilities,” he said.

Ogunlana said the leadership of the National Assembly was addressing the challenge through the construction of a new medical facility.

“A new, world-class medical facility is currently being developed and will be equipped with modern medical facilities and supported by experts in various fields of medicine. We expect the facility to become operational by about this time next year,” he said.

The CNA also urged legislative aides to update their records of service ahead of the terminal date of the 10th National Assembly.

He said accurate records would enable the National Assembly management to process their severance allowances when due.

“As we approach the terminal date of the 10th Assembly, I enjoin you to ensure that your records of service are properly updated.

“This is necessary to enable Management to process your severance allowances efficiently when due,” Ogunlana said.