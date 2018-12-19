Serbian Papic to coach struggling eSwatini

Serbian Kosta Papic has been named coach of struggling eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) — his first national team post after working with 13 clubs in four African countries.

The national football association confirmed his appointment Wednesday and his first match in charge will be a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to Tunisia during March.

Group J leaders Tunisia and Egypt have already secured places at the finals from the four-team mini-league and eSwatini, winless after five matches, are doomed to finish last behind Niger.

Ranked 39th in Africa and 141st in the world, eSwatini are among 13 countries who have never qualified for the biennial Cup of Nations, which was first staged in 1957.

Papic coached seven clubs in South Africa, including the two most popular sides, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The 58-year-old also worked at clubs in Nigeria, Ghana and Tanzania since moving to Africa 25 years ago.