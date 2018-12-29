Searching for Love?

Sponsorship/Networking

•Fortune, 26, intelligent, ambitious, passionate about engineering and corporate business, needs a mentor to help him reach his full potential.07034683446, 09025345298

•Ngozi needs a kind hearted person, who can help in settling her house rent of N96,000, acct 0097749522 Diamond Bank.08132566540

•Johnson 31, undergraduate from Edo State, but resides in Port Harcourt Rivers State, needs a well meaning and caring person to help sponsor him with N100, 000, to enable him set up a business. 08148798497

Friends

Searching Female

•Sharon very friendly and fun to be with, needs friends.09083986985

•Jennifer from Delta State, needs friends, aged 19-28. 08082067589

Lovers

Searching Female

•Christy needs a responsible man, for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage. 08061289717

•Grace 22, a student, from Akwa Ibom State, needs a responsible, hard working man who is ready to settle man, aged 30-33. 09065518479

Searching Male

•Kolawole 40, a graduate, self employed and resides in Abeokuta needs an employed lady, aged 35 and above, for a serious relationship. 08038639558

•Mudia 55, widower with two Children and resides in Delta State, needs a truly born again Christian lady, who is employed, aged 35 and above, for marriage. 08121981440

•Anotony 30, a graduate, needs a lady, aged 24-45, for marriage.09064808209, 09072497801

•Chuks 40, resides in Benin City, needs a God fearing lady, who will love him for whom he is, aged 18-45. 07067388438

•Abiodun , 38, resides in Lagos, needs a lady, for a relationship.08126841406

•Olumide 34, a graduate and resides in Lagos, needs a lady that can take good care of him, for a relationship. 09030145215,08085925435

•David 40, dark in complexion, a Christian, an estate surveyor and resides in Ogun State, needs a God fearing , caring, loving, good cook, Christian, Muslim, who is Yoruba by tribe and ready to settle down, for a relationship.08130414905

•A man, 40, needs an employed lady, aged 25-40, who resides in Lagos, Abuja, for a relationship, that will lead to marriage. 07067488319

•Sola 48, a widower, with two children and also a poultry farmer, resides in Abeokuta, needs a loving and employed lady, aged 30-40, for a relationship.08034206054

•Tayo 52, needs a sincere needs God fearing lady, aged 35 and above, who is ready to invest in IT Consult business, for a relationship, that will lead to marriage, in Lagos. 08133877820

•Biola 50, an engineer, resides in ilesa, needs a God fearing lady, aged 30-42, for marriage. 08169149384

•Adekunle 48, tall, a businessman and resides in Lagos, needs a matured lady, aged 48-50, for a serious relationship.08141512525

•P,AA, 42, Urhobo , by tribe, a teacher and a father of one child, resides in Oghara, Delta State, needs an Urhobo lady, aged 22-30, who resides in Delta State, for a relationship, that will lead to marriage. 09096391943

•Udo 38, tall, cool, intelligent, simple, financially bouyant,a writer and consultant, from Akwa Ibom State, needs a simple lady, aged 30, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage. 08154172645,08107554612

•Mike 38, from Warri Delta State, needs a God fearing and employed lady, for a wife. 08034671821,09074725647

•Austin 35, a graduate and a journalist, in Lagos, needs a lady, who is busty and has big hips, aged 25-40.07038328759

•Emry 40, dark in complexion, and resides in Warri, needs a lady, aged 25-35, for true and relationship that can lead marriage. 09054868086,08069411822

•A guy 32, into business, needs an employed or business lady,aged 24-40, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage. 09021428814

•Simpson 55, genotype AA, God fearing Christian, lively, self employed and resides in Lagos, needs an employed or self employed mature Yoruba Christian lady aged 38- 42, for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage. 09026579165

•Daniel 54, 5.7ft tall, slim, dark in complexion, genotype AA, self employed, a Christian and resides in Ogun State, needs a mature serious Yoruba Christian lady, who is employed or self employed, aged 40-45, for marriage. 09032987577

•Tony from Akwa lbom State, needs a God fearing lady, who can help him financially, for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage. 08109678096

Sugar Cares

Searching Female

•Peju 38, fair in complexion, beautiful and resides in Lagos, needs a sugar daddy that can take care of her and her business.09038220811

Searching Male

•Ago, needs a caring and mature, sugar mummy, who resides in Abuja, for a relationship.07033937332

•Sam needs a sugar mummy, for sexual satisfaction. 09021107858,07085785295

•Henry 31, resides in Ogun State, needs a sugar mummy, that resides in Ogun State, Lagos, aged 50-60. 09071343585

•Jawhoajah 25, 5:8ft average height and good looking needs a sugar mummy for a serious relationship. 08061335633,08106060039

•Amajuoritse 36, needs an Itsekiri sugar mummy within Delta State. 08065240270

•Dola 40, a trader, from Agbor, Delta State, needs a sugar mummy, aged 40-54, that who is fat and busty, for a relationship. 08148199483

•Elvis 22 and resides in Lagos State, needs a sugar mummy who also resides in Lagos, for a serious relationship. aged 30 and above.09071010621

•Alex 29, a student, from Yola, needs a sugar mummy, for a sincere and romantic affair.08089955612

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825