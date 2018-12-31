Rivers communities petition IGP over ‘Police compromise’

By Davies Iheamnachor

There is anxiety and fear in Eliozu and Rumuosunwor areas of Eneka, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State following alleged harassment of chiefs, elders and youths of the areas by men of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring unit in the state.

The communities, have consequently petitioned the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, over alleged compromise by his monitoring team in the state, calling for an urgent intervention before the matter gets out of hand.

Explaining , the Palace Secretary of Eliozu community, Mr. Clinton Adams, said: “The neighbouring two communities have boundary problem and they amicably raised a joint peace committee to delineate the boundary.

“However, because of their parochial interest, some powerful personalities , who would not let the communities have peace, have continuously thwarted efforts of the community leaders.

“The development has led to the communities living in perpetual fear of losing their lives and properties.

“We have petitioned the IGP, through our lawyers and also copied the Public Complaint Commission and other authorities, not to only come to our rescue but to ensure that one DSP Bello in the IGP Monitoring Team, Rivers State is reprimanded because we don’t want to be dragged into community crisis.”

However, Commander of the IGP monitoring team, ACP Bennett Igweh, described the allegation as untrue, adding that the team in the state had been professional.