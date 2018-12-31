Report filling stations selling Petrol above N145 per litre to DPR—NNPC boss

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, has urged Nigerians to report any filling station selling petrol above the official pump price of N145 per litre.

Baru gave the charge in a statement signed by the NNPC Spokesman, Mr Ndi Ughamadu, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said reports of those violating the rules should be channeled to Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for adequate sanctions to be metted on them.

He reiterated that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure steady supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

“We have emplaced adequate arrangements to guarantee steady products supply across the country to meet consumers’ demand in the New Year and beyond.

“Motorists and other consumers of petroleum products should not engage in panic buying, the corporation holds a stock of 30 billion litres of petrol and 90,000 metric tonnes of kerosene.

“This is expected to last 60 days, assuming no fresh consignment is added,” he said

He further admonished communities hosting the corporation’s facilities, such as pipelines, pump stations, among others, to restrain their wards from tampering with the national assets to guard against fire incidents.

Instances of which he noted, were recorded in some parts of the country in recent times due to the unwholesome acts of some individuals in the communities.

The GMD also felicitated with Nigerians from all walks of life on the occasion of the New Year and wished all a joyous and prosperous year ahead. (NAN)