Police uncover gang’s plot to attack Benue bank

By Peter Duru

Benue State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon, yesterday, disclosed that the command had uncovered a plot by an armed gang to attack a second generation bank in the state.

Mr. Okon said in Makurdi that intelligence indicated that the gang planned to strike the state from the eastern part of the country, assuring that the command had fortified security in all banks in the state to forestall the attack.

His words: “We got information that some bad boys are moving from the East to attack a second generation bank in the state and as such the command has fortified all banks in Benue State security-wise.

“Immediately we got the information about the planned attack, we swung into action by visiting all the banks in the state with the information and also held a meeting with them and directed that they all mount closed circuit television, CCTV, in and around their bank premises.

“We have put in place a joint patrol team comprising the Police, DSS, Air Force, Army, Navy and Civil Defence.”