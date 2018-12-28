Police parades 13 suspects for kidnapping, robbery

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Thirteen suspected kidnappers and robbers that have been terrorising motorists plying Okene- Ogori Road and other areas of Kogi State, have met their waterloo, following their arrest by detectives attached to Akpafa Police division and operatives of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, FSARS.

I am in support of declaration of state of emergency in Zamfara – Yari

Parading the suspects at the Kogi State Police Command headquarters of the command in Lokoja, the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Janga, explained that the suspects were arrested through a renewed and comprehensive crime prevention method adopted by the command.

He stated that the trio of Adamu Lawal, Sani Mohammed and Haruna Musa, were arrested along Okene-Ogori, in an ash-coloured Carina E-Salon car, in which N2 million, and two obile phones were recovered.

He added that during interrogation, the suspects confessed that the handsets and cash were stolen from their victims.

Among the suspects are AbdulMalik Adinoyi, Iliyasu Okafor, Muhammad Sani and Ojo Isah. They were alleged to be members of a kidnap syndicate responsible for the abduction of one Umar Yahaya, son of a notable Pastor in Okene axis of Kogi state.

Explaining how they were arrested, the CP said: “On December 23, following an information received on the activities of kidnappers along Okene axis of the state, operatives attached to Okene division and Federal SARS Lokoja, tracked and stormed the suspects hideout and arrested AbdulMalik Adinoyi.

“During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and mentioned the names of his gang members, thereby leading to the arrest of other suspects. We recovered one locally-made pistol and one motorcycle from them.”

Another suspect, Ayuba Musa, he said, was arrested for allegedly killing a commercial motorcyclist, identified simply as Tahiru, at Odun Opake village in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State, while Ebeh Musa, Amen James, Abel Abu and Thomas Wade were arrested for dispossessing one Achile Sumaila of his motorcycle at gunpoint.