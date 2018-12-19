Live Video/Photos: Buhari presents 2019 budget

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, presented the 2019 budget to the National Assembly. Buhari arrived at the National Assembly for a Joint Session on the 2019 Appropriation Bill around 12:53pm.

After a short prayer, Mr. President who came back on a one-day official trip to Zinder, the Republic of Niger where he participated in the programme of activities marking the 60th anniversary of the formal Proclamation of the Republic of Niger, began presenting the budget.

Recall that staff of the National Assembly had barricaded the NASS vicinity, denying legislatures entrance to their respective chambers for non-payment of salaries and other entitlements.

In view of that therefore, the leadership of NASS ordered security operatives to secure the area to ensure adequate security for members to perform their legislative duties.

Yesterday, reports have it that operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, Police and other security agencies stormed NASS and prevented NASS workers from entering into the premises.

This however, enabled parliamentarians to carry on with their legislative duties.

Security today was equally maximized following the scheduled presentation of 2019 budget by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Details later:

