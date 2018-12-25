PDP deceitful cabal has held Delta down since 1999 – Ogboru

The Media Team of Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru Campaign Organization has taken sweep on a statement credited to Delta state PDP campaign organization through its Publicity Committee Chairman, Hon. Timi Tonye, noting that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been an arrowhead in the PDP deceitful cabal that held Delta down since 1999.



Tonye, had in a report tasked Ogboru to stop deceiving Deltans on APC’s plan to make Local Council Autonomous when it gains victory come 2019 elections while describing him as a serial contestant.

But in a statement signed by Mrs Osama-Agho Stephanie for Chief Great Ogboru Media and Strategic Communication team, said the over 20-years PDP led government in Delta state has been shrouded in deceit and inept leadership which has caused the state to remain stagnated while its counterparts is developing.

The statement added: “Deltans can no longer be deceived by these cult-like PDP-led government, we are not unaware of how Governor Okowa stampede the leadership of the teleguide Delta State House of Assembly to reject the passage of the local government financial autonomy bill when it was brought before the House during the constitutional amendment.

“Making local government autonomous only require understanding, courage, appreciation of the existing law and Chief Great Ogboru been a man who has the capacity to differentiate between politics and governance, upon his assumption of office come 2019, will do what is necessary to reposition the 25 LGAs as 3rd tire of government for even development in Delta State.

“If truly the led PDP government have been transparent enough to distribute what is accruable to the local government councils when we had oil boom, there would be noticeable development across the state; but this was not the case, as fund due to LG were allegedly looted, just like every other state resources.”

“Deltans now, knows better not to entrust their collective destiny to a man who have not succeeded in any other business, but hanging on to corridor of power, and that is while Okowa’s incompetence in governance manifested in his inability to pay local government workers and primary teachers until he got a bail out from federal government.”

On the issue of Ogboru been a serial contestant, the Ogboru media team lampooned Delta PDP, saying that they have been seating on a stolen mandate duly won by Chief Great Ogboru, saying that; “The diminishing Delta PDP knows that their game is up, because this time around, we will reclaim our mandate back and liberate Delta from PDP 20years of misrule.”