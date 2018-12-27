Onazi hopeful of quick recovery after surgery

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi is hopeful of a quick comeback after undergoing successful surgery for his Achilles rapture.

Onazi picked up the injury during a game for his club Trabzonspor in the Turkish league and it was feared that he might be out as long as five months and may likely miss the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

READ ALSO: Inter Milan suspend Nainggolan

“I will be back before the end of the season, but no time frame yet,” Onazi who turned 26 on Christmas day said.

He thanked his club management and fans for support during the operation to repair the damaged tendon.

The midfielder shared the tale of what transpired afterwards on social media accompanied with pictures, including one where he was spoon fed his birthday cake by club President Ahmet Agaoglu. “Thank you all for your prayers and support, surgery was perfect and am feeling much better.

“Big thanks to our president Agaoglu who was with me for more than ten hours and also for the birthday surprise. God bless you all. I will be back soon by his grace.”