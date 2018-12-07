Onazi declares self fit for Saturday’s action

Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder, Eddy Ogenyi Onazi has declared himself fit enough to line out for his club in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig fixture against Konyaspor.

Onazi says he has recovered fully from a knock that kept him out for two weeks, and is eager to be part of thrills with Trabzonspor’s in this Saturday’s home fixture.

The former SS Lazio of Italy star took to social media to reveal his recovery process, which will allow him help his team climb higher than their present 7th position on the Turkish Super Lig table.

He thanked God for helping him overcome what he called a ‘small’ hamstring issue and said he is already back in training with the squad.

Onazi declared: “There is nothing to worry about concerning the injury. It’s just a small tightness in my hamstring.

“I’m back in training. It feels really good to be back doing what I know how to do best. Thank you Lord.”