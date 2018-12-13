Okowa, others attend nine lessons, Carols

. As Osemenem Says Christmas Is About Emmanuel

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Dame Edith led members of the state executive council to the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols of Government House Chapel, where Ven. Charles Osemenem stated that the message of Christmas is Emmanuel which means, God is with us.

Governor Okowa took the first lesson at the Festival from Genesis 22: 15-17 which signalled the commencement of the event that took place at the Government House Chapel, Asaba on Thursday .

According to Ven. Osemenem, the coming of Jesus Christ as the Saviour of the world was so important that the three wise men left everything they were doing to look for the new born.

“The message of Christmas is Emmanuel, God is with us, that is important to us; His presence is all that we need because, His presence made difficult things easy,” the Venerable said.

He continued, “it is important that we understand that we have to celebrate, we have to worship and invite the Lord into our lives.”

“We must seek His presence; He is the one that we need; if we open our hearts, our lives will be transformed,” he emphasised.

Choir groups from different churches rendered different Christmas hymns with the congregation joining in some of the hymns.

Wife of the Governor was among those who took lessons at the event which lasted 3 hours.