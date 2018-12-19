Naira upto N364.93 /$ in I&E window

THE Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N364.93 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window due to a 58 percent rise in the volume of dollars traded.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N364.93 per dollar yesterday from N364.96 per dollar on Tuesday, translating to three kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars traded on the window rose by 58 percent to $264.46 million from $167.00 million traded on Tuesday.

However, the naira yesterday was stable at N362.5 in the parallel market.