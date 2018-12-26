Mutu assures constituents of continuous devt

WARRI— Member representing Bomadi/Patani federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Nicholas Mutu, has expressed his yuletide greetings to his constituents as well as the Ijaw nation for their continuous support towards his political ambition.

He assured to continuously push forward the interest of his people and usher in the needed human capital and infrastructural developments in his constituency if given the mandate again.

According to his senior legislative aide,Gillor Philip, Mutu said: “This is the moment Christians reflect on the good deeds of Christ. Christians should use the occasion to exhibit Godly virtues and render humanitarian services to mankind for the betterment of the nation and the sustenance of peace.