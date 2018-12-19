Mrs Obaseki tasks women on unity, support for govt programmes

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has urged women in the state to stay focused in the pursuit of a better life, noting that the Obaseki-led administration has set the ball rolling for the socio-economic rejuvenation of the state.

Mrs. Obaseki made the call during a Christmas and End-of-Year Party organised for women in the state at Government House, in Benin City, the state capital.

The First Lady said staying united as women would make them stronger and help them become a force the society would reckon with in both politics and business in the state.

She urged them to remain focused and never allow detractors to take their attention away from “Project Edo” which she said, is heading for success.

She noted that women in the Obaseki-led administration have been acknowledged to be doing well and urged her guests to replicate similar feat in their various endeavours, by reinventing themselves and adopting new and better ways of doing things.

She expressed her gratitude to the women for the support they have extended to her husband and assured that she would continue to fight for more women representation in both elective and appointive positions.

The 2018 Betsy Obaseki Christmas party for women featured gift presentation, dancing competition among others, while a Christmas party was held for children.