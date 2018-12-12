Makarfi commends El Rufai for not interfering in state university

By Ben Agande, Kaduna.

The former governor of Kaduna state, Ahmed Makarfi has commended governor Nasir El Rufai for maintaining the independence of the state University, saying the award of Honorary Doctorate degrees to prominent members of the opposition party was a testimony to his non-inteference.

Speaking at the university when he was specially conferred with the Honorary Doctorate Degree two days after the convocation of the university, Makarfi sad that he was not able to be present at the convocation because of connecting flight from Port Harcourt.

According to him, it was uncharitable for any body to insinuate that he shunned the award of the Doctorate Degree by a University that he set up.

He commended governor El Rufai for ensuring that the running of the University was not interfered with.

‘I was in Portcourt to attend an occasion and at the time I landed at Kaduna international airport, I was told that the occasion(convocation ceremony) was over. You can see now that it was not intentional that I was not at the convocation. I never shun the award.

‘ I thank the University for recognizing my contribution. I have two principles in life that what ever I do, I dont expect to be rewarded. I never do anything and expect something in return. what ever I do I expect it should be done well.

‘ if politics had come to play, the governor could have objected for the University to award two former PDP governors.

Going down memory lane, Makarfi remarked that, ‘When I set up a committee for this university, I was extremely criticised. That I was wasting the state meagre resources. That kaduna do not need state university, since we have kaduna polytechnic, Ahmadu Bello university and Nigerian Defence Academy., so they said it was a white elephant project. But at last we projected into the future and we have been vindicated.

‘How I wish Professor Mikailu is here, I never even recommended any student for admission when it was taking off .I told them to go out and do things based on merit. And get back to me whenever the University is in need of any particular thing.

The PDP chieftain continued,’ I allowed them to freely function and set up a university that will stand the test of time. You can see that today some elites who have sent their children abroad have today sent their children to this university because of record of the University.

‘So far I have never had any negative news about KASU. Discipline staff and hardworking students.

Earlier when conferring the award on Makarfi, the Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Mohammed Tanko said when Makarfi’s name was presented to the Senate, no member objected to the award.

‘In the same vein, when I presented his name to the visitor of the University who is the governor of the state, he gave his approval instantly. Without any hesitation.

Professor Tanko commended the Makarfi for setting up the University and his contribution to the development of the state and the nation.