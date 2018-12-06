Lagos State Eduquality recognizes Greensprings School as outstanding

Greensprings School, Ibeju-Lekki, Awoyaya has been recognised by the Lagos Eduquality team as an outstanding school in the state.

To this effect, a certificate was given to the school authorities yesterday ,prior to the recognition, the Lagos State Eduquality led by Mrs Folake Oyewole visited the school to assess its operational procedures for delivering education in the state.

After the assessment, the school was commended for the high quality structures put in place by the school management.

The Lagos State Eduquality team examined six major components as the criteria for assessment. These include; the learning environment; leadership and management; outcomes for learners, teaching and learning curriculum, personal skills & participation and care guidelines and safety.

The school was outstanding in all aspects and were recognised with a certificate of excellence. The team said: “It is a solid foundation for developing future leaders, as well as encouraging teachers’ professional development. ”

In her reaction, the Greensprings Secondary School Principal, Lekki Campus, Mrs Feyisara Ojugo said: “It is an honour to be recognised as an outstanding institution that is adding value to the society”. Greensprings School prides itself as being the first Thinking School in Lagos; we are always ready to learn news ways of delivering quality and well-rounded education, in order to support our children to be the best they can be.”