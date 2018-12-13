Kinetic smart Desk prompts exercise on you

By Juliet Umeh

Excessive sitting has been linked to many health risks including obesity, depression and heart disease.

A new study in Internal Medicine found that people who sit for uninterrupted longer periods may suffer ailments likely to lead to death. The study however suggested that getting up at least every half hour could help.

However, the irony is that it is almost impossible for a dedicated worker to maintain the ritual of standing up at intervals when he or she is buried into an assignment. something actually has to do the prompting.

Here again, technology comes to the rescue. Kinetic Desk M1 has promised to do the prompting.

How it works

The desk can be raised and lowered with just a tap of fingers. A user programs the desired percentage of daily sitting and standing time on a touch screen, and the desk takes over. When it’s time for a shift, the desk will signal the user with a nudge, which he or she can accept or deny by tapping the screen. Over time, the desk learns patterns like a preference to stand after lunch and tweaks the schedule accordingly.

The integrated display on the desk’s surface makes it a “smart” desk that learns from your sitting and standing habits.