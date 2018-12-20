Keme seeks court intervention over Warri constituency SDP ticket

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— A Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State has been urged to order Social Democratic Party, SDP, to declare Mr Monday Keme as the candidate of the party for Warri federal constituency seat in the 2019 general election.

SDPC relocation from Warri: Our investigations’ll be transparent—Dogara

Keme in a suit against SDP and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, among other things, sought “a declaration that the plaintiff (Keme) is the validly nominated candidate for the 1st defendant’s ticket for Warri Federal Constituency into the House of Representatives in the 2019 general elections,” and “an order compelling SDP to submit the name of the plaintiff to INEC as the candidate of the 1st defendant for the 2019 general election of Warri Federal Constituency into the House of Representatives.’’

Dogara asks Buhari to constitute North East Development Commission

He also sought an order restraining SDP from submitting any other name to the INEC , and another order restraining the INEC from accepting/recognising any other name/candidate from the SDP for the Warri Federal Constituency seat.