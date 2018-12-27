Breaking News
Jigawa Assembly passes 2019 budget

By Aliyu Dangida

Dutse—Barely four weeks since Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakr presented the 2019 appropriation bill to Jigawa State House of Assembly, the House has finally passed the bill into law.
The N160,140,000.000 budget of the state government and N68,324,546,000.00 fiscal bill belong to the state 27 local government areas were passed into law.

Meanwhile, two members of the state House of Assembly defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Social Democratic Party .SDP.

A letter to the Speaker, which was read on the floor of the House by the Deputy Speaker, Hamish Hatsir, identified the lawmakers as Muhammad Bulangu (Bulangu constituency) and Usman Dansule(Kaugama constituency).

 


