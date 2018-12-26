‘How we’ll improve social welfare’

By Prince Okafor

THE Ogun State deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, yesterday, said plans are in place to alleviate the plight of the people of Ogun State in the areas of health, education, pension and economic empowerment.

She made this known while being received by the people of Ota Ward 3 and other wards in Ado-Odo/Ota LGA of Ogun State.

Salako-Oyedele, who is the running mate of the governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun, said: “In the area of health, our administration will provide free healthcare for children within the ages of 0 and six years old. We will also revamp existing healthcare facilities and construct new ones. There will be free education from Primary 1 to JSS 3, while dilapidated school structures will be revamped and new ones constructed.”

