How media saved me from detention, by Edo dep gov

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—EDO State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu yesterday said but for the press who exposed his detention in Gasua prison by the military junta of late General Sani Abacha, he could have been a dead man.

Shaibu stated this in his residence yesterday when he hosted journalists to his annual Christmas breakfast meeting.

“We were arrested Yaba, Lagos and we found ourselves in Gasua prison in far away Zamfara State.

READ ALSO: Sowore kicks over exclusion from presidential debate

“The federal government then later said all detainees have been released, it was a journalist who wrote that some of us were still being held that made the public know this. I owe my survival to the media and I will ever remain grateful to the media.”

Shaibu thanked media practitioners in the state for supporting and promoting the cause of the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki whose quest is to deliver on its electioneering campaign promises to the citizens of the state.

He charged Nigerians to take advantage of the festive season to show kindness to others with the view of promoting unity in the country and attracting God’s blessings.

According to him “Let us always take advantage of this season of Christmas to show kindness to people. Those of us who are not used to giving, please, learn how to give.

“Why it is important is that, one of the greatest of God’s message to us, is that we should love our neighbour as ourselves.

“You may not have money to give to your neighbour, but that face cap, those shoes, that shirt you have not put on for two months, you do not need them again because you have not put on the shirt for three months and you know that, there are new ones that you feel are better than those ones in your wardrobe, take advantage of this season and give them out.

“Look at your wardrobe, the ones torn, mend them up, somebody needs them.”