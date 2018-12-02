Hammers fans want Moses in January

West Ham fans are wishing that Victor Moses will return to the club during the January transfer window.

The Chelsea wing back has found himself on sidelines after the arrival of Maurizio Sarri as coach. Hammers fans while deliberating on the club’s social media page agreed that Moses will be a good addition to the squad in the January. Moses spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Upton Park from London rivals Chelsea and certainly made a bright start to life under former Croatia coach Bilic. But after suffering a serious hamstring injury that curtailed his progress, the hard-working wide man fell down the pecking order.

West Ham coach Manuel Pellegrini has prioritised the right-back position, following a shin injury to Ryan Fredericks which will keep him out for another six weeks. West Ham would consider a loan deal for Moses, with the option to buy at the end of the season.