Group seeks better working conditions for informal workers in Osun

An NGO, Federation of Informal Workers Organisation of Nigeria (FIWON) on Saturday called for better working conditions for informal workers in Osun.

The State Cordinator , Mr Olayinka Ibrahim, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeira (NAN) in Osogbo, urged Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun to consider the plights of informal workers who had sacrificed and contributed towards the growth and development of the state .

He said the plight of informal workers has become worrisome, looking at the present economic realities which demand urgent attention.

Ibrahim said informal workers are regarded as the engine room of any developing economy.

He congratulated the governor for the success recorded in the last gubernatorial election, adding that the electorate made the right choice.

The FIWON coordinator said the organisation was ready to partner with the state government to ensure that informal workers are also considered and carried along.

“We look forward to working with the new government towards achieving improved working and living conditions for our members in the state. (NAN)