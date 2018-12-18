Group says lawmaker,  Sani’s comments  on 2019 election misplaced

A group, the National Council of Elders, has cautioned the lawmaker for Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, over making comments that could be inciting on his social media accounts, saying his comments about the 2019 election not yet held is misplaced.

President of the group, Elder Anthony Danjuma, who stated this while speaking in Kaduna on Monday, expressed concern that Shehu Sani is makes inciting comments on his social media accounts that are capable of causing violence.

He said such comments can truncate the democratic process in Nigeria.

According to Danjuma, “Senator Shehu Sani went on his Twitter handle to cast aspersion and doubts on an election that has not even been conducted knowing that the free and fair conduct of the polls is critical to the peace of the country. A situation where someone of the stature of a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can send such message to his followers to doubt the current administration’s commitment to free and transparent elections is irresponsible.”

“Whatever grouse he has with his state governor does not justify trying to set Nigeria ablaze. There is no justification for priming citizens to reject elections that are yet to hold,” Elder Danjuma charged.

The President of the National Council of Elders called on that security agencies to invite the lawmaker to explain how he arrived at his conclusion as he makes public on his social media accounts.

Danjuma lamented that “We do not know why security agencies have to wait for elders to make interventions like we are doing now before they will realize they have to go after persons that openly incite other Nigerians to violence while making it appear as he genuinely loves the country.

“Our expectation is that security agencies will invite Shehu Sani to explain how he arrived at the conclusion that the elections will not be free and fair since there is nothing on ground to justify the spurious allegations he is making with all the assertion of the electoral body.