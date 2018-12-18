Gridlock: Lagos Assembly tasks Ambode on traffic control

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday urged Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode to direct officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) to intensify traffic control in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said that the traffic situation had become worrisome.

Obasa, who raised the matter on the floor of the House during plenary, said it was the responsibility of the state government to ensure free flow of traffic in the state.

“This is one of the duties of LASTMA. We should call on LASTMA and Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode to order the leaders of LASTMA to ensure free flow of traffic in the state.

“LASTMA officials should stop the action of folding arms while motorists and okada riders do whatever they like on the roads. Any official that fails to perform his or her duty should be sanctioned.

“We need to take adequate steps on this,” the speaker said.

Obasa directed the clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, to write the family of Late Mr Adeyemo Rotimi, the LASTMA official who was killed by an officer of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) recently at Iyana Ipaja.

The speaker said that the House Committee on Transport would also pay a courtesy call on the family of the deceased.

He added: “Something must be done about the gridlock all the same.

“The LASTMA officials are being paid salaries. We know that this is Yuletide period, but we must ensure that there is free flow of traffic in the state.

“We will write the Governor to call on LASTMA and VIO to ensure free flow of traffic on all our roads in Lagos State while motorists should also obey traffic laws.

“We sympathise with LASTMA for losing one of their personnel, and we want the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state to initiate a process of compensation for the family of the deceased”.

Contributing, the Chief Whip of the House, Mr Rotimi Abiru, representing Somolu Constituency II, advised motorists to obey traffic laws and behave themselves well on the road.

Also speaking, Prince ‘Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho Constituency I) regretted the manhours lost on the road.

“We should appeal to the state government to return the power of LASTMA because they cannot arrest traffic offenders now.

“The way LASTMA officials are killed on our roads is inhuman.

“Just three weeks ago, a LASTMA official stopped a vehicle that was going on one way, then a police officer shot the LASTMA official at close range.

“The state government should give LASTMA power as it happens in others places. They have been subjected to serious humiliation,” Yusuff lamented.

According to Tunde Braimoh (Kosofe II), the matter of traffic congestion is of grave concern and it is scaring people away from Lagos.

He suggested that the House invite the head of LASTMA to interface with the Transport Committee of the House on the matter and the way out.

The Leader of the House, Mr Sanai Agunbiade said it would be proper if a letter of condolence was handed over to the family of the deceased LASTMA official by the Chairman of the House Committee on Transport.

He said that the FSARS officer, who shot the LASTMA officer should be sanctioned post-humously,” Agunbiade said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that the traffic situation across major roads in the state has become subject of discussion by residents as both motorists and commuters go through hardship daily.

The House adjourned plenary till Jan. 7, 2019.(NAN)