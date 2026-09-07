FG begins Kara Bridge repair works Tuesday

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — THE Federal Government, yesterday, said it intends to carry out repair works on the Kara–Berger Bridge on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, for two weeks, just as it cautioned motorists and commuters on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway of possible travel delays.

The project, earlier slated to commence in August 2026, was suspended for traffic review following public outcry over short notice and the need for effective traffic management.

The two-week rehabilitation project, directed by the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, involves the replacement of deteriorating expansion joints to improve road safety, structural integrity, and long-term traffic flow on the busy corridor.

The project is expected to run through September 22, 2026.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, TRACE, alongside the Federal Ministry of Works and key stakeholders, in a statement, warned motorists to prepare for lane restrictions, particularly during peak commuting hours.

The TRACE Acting Commander, Mr A. Ojerinde, stated that a multi-agency operation including TRACE, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, and the Nigeria Police Force will be deployed along the corridor to enforce traffic control.

Ojerinde, who urged road users to plan ahead, said “Leave earlier than usual to accommodate expected travel delays.

“Remain patient and disciplined during the temporary restrictions.”

He said: “We hereby assure the public that security and traffic agencies will work to minimize disruptions and keep traffic moving safely throughout the duration of the project.

“The Agency appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the motoring public and will continue to provide updates on the traffic situation as the project progresses. Please plan your journey. Drive safely. Obey traffic regulations.”