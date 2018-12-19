Find Alex Badeh’s killers, Buhari orders security agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killing of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd) as “very sad and unfortunate.”

The president also directed security agencies to find his killers.

Alex Badeh was killed on Tuesday when armed persons attacked his vehicle along the Abuja-Keffi road.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Mr Buhari commiserated with the family of the late four-star general, his friends and professional colleagues in the military, and the people and government of Adamawa State.

“Noting that the late Mr Badeh, who was also a former Chief of Air Staff, attained professional fulfilment in his over three decades military career, President Buhari regrets that he fell victim to incidence of violent and fatal attacks on the nation’s highways.

“He directs security agencies to find the killers of the 15th Chief of Defence Staff and bring them to face the full force of the law, while ensuring greater security and safety for all users of the country’s roads.

“The president prays that God Almighty comforts all those who mourn Air Chief Marshal Badeh and grant his soul peaceful rest,” Mr Adesina said.

Mr Badeh was the defence chief during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan. He was accused of mismanaging about N3.9 billion arms funds while in office and is currently being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency, EFCC.