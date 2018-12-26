Film entrepreneurs win $5,000 in LFA project

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Lagos Film Academy (LFA) has selected three young aspiring entrepreneurial filmmakers, with $5,000 for making a short film directed at impacting social change with a storyline around the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

This is a final warning, Zamfara killings must stop, FG warns bandits

The winning team, Artistry Media, consists of three passionate individuals ready to make their mark in the film industry with their film on the upcoming 2019 elections. They include Baridakara Nwilene, the team producer who is from Rivers State, Alfa Faruk Umar, the team writer from Nassarawa State, and Joshua Tostso, the team director from Delta State.

Commending the winners, Founder of LFA, Chris Ihidero, at the third ‘Film for Life Project’ said: ‘Artistry media was selected because they had the most compelling storyline. We had a great time at boot camp and heard an array of ideas during the pitching sessions. The shooting for the short film begins immediately.’

‘It is also important for us to make an impact with the short film that will be made, with the grant gotten from Global Philanthropy Alliance. The upcoming election is a major social happening in Nigeria, hence the need to play our parts with the story that will be told.’