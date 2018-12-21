FCT Squash Association to revive Old Parade courts

By Soni Daniel

Chairman of the FCT Squash Association, Edem Selong, says the immediate priority of the association is to resuscitate two abandoned Squash Courts at the Old Parade Ground of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in order to provide conducive training centres for squash enthusiasts.

Selong, who was elected as Chairman of the Squash Association last month, told Saturday Vanguard Sports in Abuja on Tuesday that the association under his leadership also aims to promote the game of Squash, which is essential for longevity and healthy living.

“It is imperative for the two squash courts, which incidentally, are the only two courts owned by the FCT, to be revitalized and put to use so as to take care of the teeming crowd of squash players, who are daily wandering about the FCT looking for where to find a befitting court to play and keep themselves busy and promote their health,” Selong said.

“We also want to use the facilities to groom our talents in the field of squash in order to raise a standing team for any competition so that we don’t need to be running helter skelter whenever we need to present athletes for any competition,” he said.