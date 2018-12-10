FAAN withdraws services from Warri, Gombe, MMA2, as Arik suspends flights

By Lawani Mikairu

Lagos— Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has notified airlines of the withdrawal of its services to Osubi Airport, Warri; Gombe Airport and Murtala Muhammed Airport 2, MMA2, over alleged indebtedness.

Olu of Warri appeals for violence-free campaigns

Arik Air’s Communications Manager, Mr Adebanji Ola, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lagos, weekend.

He said: “In a Notice To Airmen, NOTAM, issued on December 8, FAAN stated that it will be withdrawing aviation security, fire fighting and rescue operations from Osubi, Gombe and MMA2 from midnight of December 9.

“Consequently, Arik Air will be suspending its flights to Osubi Airport, Gombe Airport and move Port Harcourt flights out of MMA2 from December 10, until further notice.”

He advised Warri passengers to use Benin Airport as alternate, while Gombe passengers are to use Bauchi Airport as alternate.

“All Arik Air flights to Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, will from the same date operate from Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal One, otherwise known as General Aviation Terminal, GAT.

“Arik Air regrets any inconvenience the closure of the three airports may cause its esteemed customers.

“The airline hopes the issue between FAAN and the airport authorities will be resolved soonest,” he said.