Essien: Moses should look elsewhere

Legendary Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien believes that Victor Moses could leave English giants Chelsea during the January 2019 transfer window.

Nigerian winger Moses, English midfielder Danny Drinkwater and Denmark international Andreas Christensen have struggled for game-time under Italian tactician Maurizio Sarri this season.

READ ALSO: Sarri rules out switching Kante to Chelsea central midfield

Moses has been linked with English clubs such as Crystal Palace, West Ham United as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers. ‘’Every player wants to play. Chelsea isn’t an easy place to come and the competition is very fierce,’’ Essien told Express. ‘’At the end of the day, all the players work but it’s the manager who will pick who he wants to play.

“When you’re not playing you get frustrated and you want to look elsewhere,” the former Chelsea star continued.

“It’s up to them really but they have to keep working and then everyone gets their chance.’’