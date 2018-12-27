Eagles among Africa’s best – Dosu

Ex Nigeria goalkeeper Dosu Joseph has thrown his weight behind the Super Eagles and Head Coach Gernot Rohr, stating that the team is good enough to go up against the very biggest sides on the continent.

Nigeria will return to the Africa Cup of Nations next year after missing out on the last two editions and Dosu believes the Eagles will be one of the favorites.

The likes of Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and Cameroon are among teams considered to be ahead in the race for the continental crown next year.

Meanwhile, the 1996 Summer Olympic Games hero has urged Super Eagles Coaches to extend invitations to more players to reinforce the team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.