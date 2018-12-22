Delta monarch hails Buhari over N/Delta development

…scores NDDC high

THE Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, HRM Wilson Oharisi III, has commended the President Muhammmadu Buhari’s administration for its commitment to the alleviation of poverty in the country.



Speaking when Vice President Yemi Osibanjo visited his palace for the flag off of the Tradermoni Scheme in the State, the monarch noted that the “Federal Government is truly reaching out to the grassroots and effecting the change mantra” saying, “No doubt, being beneficiaries of the Tradermoni Scheme shall make us smile brighter.”

The traditional ruler who spoke through the President General of Ughelli Descendants Union, UDU, Chief Kenneth Iwhewhe said Delta State and the Niger Delta region had enjoyed a facelift through the direct efforts of the Federal Government and through the interventions of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing one of the Urhobo nation’s illustrious sons, Engr Dr Samuel Adjogbe as Executive Director Projects, NDDC, he called for his elevation as Acting Managing Director of the commission.

“This is without forgetting that both the Chairman and Managing Director of the current NDDC board have chosen to seek elective offices as Senator and Governor of their respective states, come 2019.

‘”To this end, we urge for an elevation of our illustrious son as Acting Managing Director, since as it is said, ‘the reward for good work, is more work,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “Our smiles before now has remained majorly attributable to the interventions of the Federal Government and through the NDDC.

“Our public schools have witnessed massive renovations, our roads have taken a new face lift, our children have just recently been awarded scholarships for foreign studies, our youths have acquired various skills and at several occasions, the sick have received free medical assistance; all from the Federal Government through the NDDC.”