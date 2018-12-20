Delta LG boss gets confidence vote

By Elizabeth Uwandu

WARRI—WARRI South West Local Government Area legislative arm, Delta State, has passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman of the council, Taiye Tuoyo for following the footsteps of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in prudent management of the council’s finances and developmental strides in the council area.

The house, in a letter addressed to the council chairman by its leader, Mr. Gabriel Ojegbe, also expressed satisfaction with Tuoyo’s efforts in ensuring peace and security in the council area and resolved to harmoniously work with him in order to spread the dividends of democracy to the good people of Warri South West.

The letter signed by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Skinn Gbubemi, on behalf of the leader, noted that Tuoyo had gained the confidence of the lawmakers after painstakingly scrutinizing the financial records of the council area submitted to the house by the Chairman.

The letter titled “Legislative Resolution on Income and Expenditure by Warri South West Legislatures,” said the house had extensively considered the content of a letter as regards prudent management of the finances that come to the Council and found the financial of the house satisfactory and in tandem with extant laws.

The house noted that the council chairman had been transparent in the allocation and application of funds as all documents relating to income and expenditures are correct and are in line with the dictates of Local Government Financial Memorandum.

Responding to the letter, Tuoyo promised to do more for the development of the local government area, thanking the leader and his members for the confidence bestowed on him.