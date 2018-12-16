Delta APC dedicates Party’s Campaign to God

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State cheapter has committed the party and its campaign activities into the hands of God, in order for it to be well with the party in the forthcoming elections in the state.

The party led by its state chairman, Prophet Jones Erue led its exco members, party members, candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections among others.

The dedication ceremony which took place in the Christian Rainbow Church Ministry, Airport Road, Effurun, Delta State was attended by the party bigwigs in the state including the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, the Senator and party’s senatorial candidate for Delta Central, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, former governor and the senatorial candidate of the party for Delta South, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, Chief Frank Kokori, Chief Godwin Ogbetuo, Chief George Timinimi, among others.

Speaking at the occasion Uduaghan said the purpose of the dedication is for God to grant victory to the party and its candidates in the forthcoming election. He recalled when he used to do legal battle against, Chief Great Ogboru, adding that now they are on one side, victory is assured for the party in the state.

According to Uduaghan, “I used to be a block against victory for Ogboru. But now I have removed that block.” He assured that God will grant the party victory, adding that peace has returned to the party and the party is ready to capture the state.

Also, speaking at the ceremony, Senator Omo-Agege recalled the role Uduaghan used to play in previous elections, adding that now that they on one side, the 2019 is already won.

“I’m convinced that with Chief Great Ogboru as the party candidate for governorship, and with the prayers of former governor Uduaghan and others, the 2019 election is already won by APC”, Omo-Agege said.

He commended the pastor of Christian Rainbow Church, Chief Ima Haka for the opportunity to dedicate the party to God, assuring that the party and its candidates will come to the church to testify and thank God.

In his remarks, the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Great Ogboru, noted that with the presence of Dr. Uduaghan, Senator Omo-Agege, God will grant victory to the party’s candidates and, indeed, the party.

” Thank you very much. By the time I come back here next time, it is not just as Chief Great Ogboru, but Governor Great Ogboru”, he said.

On his part, the state chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Erue, assured that God has assured him the he will lead Ogboru to Government House, Asaba as the party chairman, adding that the first part of that prophecy of being a chairman has been fulfilled just as he assured that the second part of leading Ogboru to Government House shall be fulfilled also.

He also thanked Pastor, Iman Haka and his wife for always caring about his spiritual welfare.

High-point of the occasion was prayer of dedication of the party and the candidates to God by different men of God.