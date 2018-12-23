Delta 2019: Voting APC is retrogression – Onuesoke

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke says voting for the All Progressive Party (APC) in 2019 general elections in Delta State would amount to monumental retrogression.

Speaking after PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar campaign in Gombe, Onuesoke, said a vote for APC in Delta State would be a vote for poverty and retrogression in the state.

He urged electorates to cast their votes for PDP candidates in the state House of Assembly, Federal House of Representatives, the Senate, the governorship and PDP Presidential candidates in the 2019 elections, pointing out that next year’s elections offered the people the opportunity to choose between poverty and prosperity.

“A vote for APC is a vote for poverty, while votes for PDP candidates are votes for prosperity,” he stated.

While assuring the people of Okowa’s readiness to continue to move the state progressively forward in infrastructural development, creation of more employment opportunities, building good roads, provision of more health facilities, improvement on education standards and security of life and property among others, he urges Deltans not to be fooled by false manifestoes of the ruling party saying: “Delta people should stop believing lies, we are aware of the gimmick by the ruling party APC to hijack power for their selfish interests.

“They promised to reduce fuel pump price; it turned out the a lie; promised to make Naira equal to dollar; to create millions of job and make food abundant. All turned out to be fallacies.”