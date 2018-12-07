CrimeWorld magazine honours Vanguard Crime Editor

Vanguard’s Crime Editor, Mr Emma Nnadozie is among personalities who will be honoured today during the Annual Lecture and awards ceremony of CrimeWorld magazines and weekly newspapers. Others to be honoured, according to a statement by the publication’s Editor-in-chief, Prince Albert Uba are Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and the immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

Other recipients of the awards include the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Inohimi Edgal, Prince (Hon) Ned Nwoke, Dr. Mike Ezeaju, Group MD Swisstrade, CP Dan Okoro of Anti Fraud unit Alagbon, and others drawn from the security and business sectors.

This year’s awards lecture is titled, “2019: Between the law, hate speech and issue based campaigns”, with Mr Dele Farotimi as guest lecturer. The event holds at the Banquet Hall of the Welcome Center Hotels along Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road Ikeja, Lagos.

The award was instituted to honour individuals who have excelled in their respective fields of endeavours.