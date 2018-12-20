Court remands man in prison over daughter’s rape

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court, yesterday, remanded a 58-year-old security guard, Johnson Okon, accused of raping his 14-year-old daughter, in prison custody.

Okon is to spend the next 34 days at the Kirikiri Prisons, according to the Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi.

The court could not take the plea of the accused as Osunsanmi said that the court needed the advice of the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 23, 2019, for mention.

The security guard who resides at Abule Berger in Ikorodu, Lagos, is facing a count charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Inspector Raphael Donny, told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in 2018 at his residence.

Donny said Okon raped his daughter after she came back from school on the fateful day.

The prosecutor said: “The girl told her uncle how her father had been molesting her sexually.

“The uncle later disclosed it to the girl’s mother, and the case was brought to a police station.

“Upon interrogation, the girl told the police that her father had been raping her.”

He said that the offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.