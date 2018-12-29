Breaking News
Breaking: Shagari buried in Sokoto

Mr. Boss Mustapha, secretary of the Government of the Federation led the Federal Government delegation to the burial of former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari in Sokoto today.

Shagari, 93, was laid to rest in his hometown, Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto state at about 3.30 pm.

The funeral prayer was led by Professor Shehu Galadanchi, former Vice Chancellor, Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University Sokoto.

Shagari’s corpse arrived at the Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto earlier and was received by Governor Aminu Tambuwal, alongside members of the state executive council.

Other dignitaries that attended the funeral prayers included governors of Kebbi and Zamfara states, former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, former Independent National Electoral Commission chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega, Senator Aliyu Wamakko and former Minister, Mukhtar Shagari.

President and Founder of The Albino Foundation, Mr Jake Ekpelle (R) condoling with retired Capt. Muhammad Bala Shagari (L), the first son of the First Executive President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, at the National Hospital in Abuja on Saturday
Captain Bala Shagari and his son Bello Shagari at the National Hospital in Abuja
Remains of Alhaji Shehu Shagari leaving the National Hospital to the airport in Abuja. Photo: Jones Bamidele


