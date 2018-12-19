Breaking: 140 Nigerians arrive from Libya

By Bose Adelaja

About 140 Nigerians deported from Libya, yesterday, arrived Lagos aboard a chartered Airline 737 at the Cargo Wing of Murtala Muhammad International Airport at about 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The Assisted Voluntary Returnees consisted of 39 adult females, 76 adult males, 17 boys and and 8 girls arrived Nigeria aboard a Libya Airline.

This has brought the total number of the voluntary returnees to Nigeria from January 2018 till date to 4,123

And the total brought back since April 2017 till date to 11,833.

Yesterday’s journey was facilitated by International Organisation for Migration IOM, with funding by EU, African Union and Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Acting Zonal Coordinator, Mr Segun Afolayan received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government at the Cargo Wing of Murtala Muhammad International Airport.

Mr Afolayan on behalf of Federal Government thanked the initiative of IOM in assisting the Nigerians back home and assured the UN body that the various Federal Agencies have benefitted in various ways since the MOU with body began since 2011.

He said that though the IOM has been partnering with NEMA long before this time and what have been achieved at all levels of contact have a service to humanity, even as dynamic as management of human beings are, we are grateful for the service.

The feedback from the Migrants Resource Centres have been very positive and encouraging, the recording of over 3,000 enquiries by prospective migrants and assistance given by the centres are very commendable.

It will be recalled that the IOM in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Labour have established a 3 Migrants Resource Centres in Abuja, Benin and Lagos. The Centres are opened for any intending migrants to access for enquiries on information about the prospective country of destination, the various job opportunities in the country, safest route and other important information would be provided to Nigerians who intend travel in regular process.