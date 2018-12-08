Atiku, PDP leaders meet in Port Harcourt

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday met at the PDP Campaign Office in Port Harcourt, where they discussed key issues ahead of the party’s victory during the forthcoming 2019 General elections.



The PDP Presidential Candidate and Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, PDP Vice Presidential Candidate and Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike attended the strategy session.

Others in attendance were: PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi and Cross River State Governor Prof Ben Ayade.

Before the commencement of the meeting, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike conducted members of the PDP Presidential Council on a tour of the Rivers State PDP Campaign Office.

The office also houses the PDP Presidential Campaign Office in the state.

Ahead of the strategic meeting of the PDP Presidential Council at the Rivers State PDP Campaign Office, Governor Wike hosted an expanded meeting of PDP Leaders at the Government House Port Harcourt.

Also in attendance were Senator Ben Murray Bruce, Former Cross Rivers State Governor, Liyel Imoke, Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, Senator Olaka Nwogu, Hon Hassan Saleh and several members of the National Assembly.