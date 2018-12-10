All traffic offenders’ll be prosecuted — AMBODE

…Laments death of 18 LASTMA officers in 2018

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday, warned that all traffic offenders in the state would henceforth be prosecuted.

He also disclosed that no fewer than 18 officers of the State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, lost their lives in line of duty through different circumstances this year in the state.

Ambode gave the warning after paying a condolence visit to the headquarters of over the death of Mr Rotimi Adeyemo.

N150m tramadol Bribe: Group wants Customs to disclose identity of Importer

The governor said that the government would no longer condone any act of lawlessness by road users.

Adeyemo, an officer of LASTMA was on Nov. 28, allegedly shot dead by an officer attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), at Iyana-Ipaja area of the state.

The LASTMA official was said to have flagged the FSARS official down over traffic issue and the victim was allegedly shot in the process.

His words: “I have come here on behalf of the government to commiserate with all LASTMA officers. “As at today, we have lost 18 LASTMA officers in the line of duty, just because they were performing their civic duties. I have 24 LASTMA officers that are permanently incapacitated in various hospitals this year alone.

FSARS operative allegedly shoots LASTMA official in the eye

“We have not been churning out this data, just because we believe Lagosians will understand that these men and women we put on the line of duty are harmless and have nothing to protect themselves.

“All they have is the traffic laws they tend to protect and regulate. First, I appeal to you all that we must obey traffic laws. Secondly, we cannot turn the state into a state of lawlessness.

“So from this moment onwards, all our security agencies and also all officers concerned will discipline any traffic offender that is arrested. “Government will go down and deal squarely with any traffic offender henceforth.”