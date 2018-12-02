Again, Army suffers setback, as two soldiers feared dead

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Reliable Sources including security forces who were not authotized to talk to the press, Sunday morning confirmed the deadly attack and invasion of Military Base by fully armed members of Boko Haram sect on Saturday evening at Buni Gari town of Gujba Local Government area of Yobe state.

This is even as some troops situated in Muna Garrage of Maiduguri Metropolis have foiled a twin suicide bomb attacks on Saturday evening.

Boko Haram: Nigerian Army charged to sustain winning spirit against insurgents

Sources said the insurgents, large in number invaded the community at about 5:30pm and opened fire on a Military Base and some residential houses, leaving two soldiers dead with others injured, while an Armoured Patrol Tanker, APC, and the Military Base were set ablaze.

Other Sources also revealed that some of the rampaging insurgents suffered casualties following superior power from the military forces in Buni Gari.

Buni Gari is home base of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Gubernatorial Candidate for the 2019 general elections in Yobe state and National Secretary of the party, Mai Mala Buni.

Buni Gari is about 70km drive from Damaturu the state capita located south along the only relatively safer road linking Buratai, the home base of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai.

The town was destroyed by terrorists in the past, only to be liberated by military in the year 2015, which led to massive return of its Internally Displaced Persons settled back in the relatively peaceful community, which shares border with Borno and some parts of Sambisa Forest.

A senior Security official who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed the latest attacks on Military formation and residents of Buni Gari, but insisted that both sides suffered casualties at the time of going to press.

As it is, there was no official confirmation from the security operatives either on their usual channels of communication through its whatsapps or twitter handles.

One dead as Boko Haram attacks Nigeria army base

In a related development, troops of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ deployed around Muna axis of Maiduguri metropolis have foiled an attack by two Suicide Bombers (Male and Female) on a mission to infiltrate Muna Garage located at the outskirts of Maiduguri, city along Mafa-Dikwa-Gamboru Ngala road.

Our Correspondent gathered that the suicide bombers hurriedly detonated one of their suicide vests on sighting Nigerian troops of 195 Battalion on patrol at about 8pm on Saturday.

The patrol team quickly moved to the scene and discovered it was only the female suicide bombers’ vest that was detonated, killing herself and the male suicide bomber.

Unfortunately, five members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on duty at the market were injured in the explosion.

Subsequently, the area was cordoned off and the Explosive Ordinance Device (IEDs) Team were drafted to defuse the other unexploded vest while Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Red Cross had evacuated the mutilated body parts of the suicide bombers.

Sources said, the wounded persons were rushed to the 7 Division Hospital Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri for medical attention.