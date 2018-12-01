Aero Contractors boss calls for recognition, certification of ATSEP

By Lawani Mikairu

Managing Director /CEO of Aero Contractors Captain Ado Sanusi has called for the licensing and certification of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel, ATSEP .Captain Sanusi made the call while delivering a paper at the 2018 Annual General Meeting, AGM, of the National Association of Air Traffic Engineers (NAAE) in Lagos .

He said that licensing of aviation professionals has “considerably enhanced safety by providing regulatory standards that guarantee global application of the requirements of relevant ICAO guidelines – SARPs of Annex”.

He also said that such global requirements for issuance of license for ATSEPs has contributed to creation of “standardised environment in competency domain resulting in the further enhancement of aviation safety”

Air Peace boss to establish centre for non-violence, peace studies

In the paper titled “Aviation Safety: ATSEP Link” , Sanusi also pointed out that given that humans are at the centre of ATS systems, it will be appropriate that safety regulators have a tool at their disposal that will confirm that employees in all safety critical functions within the system have the necessary competence and current knowledge that required fulfilling their functions in a safe and efficient manner.He said : “Aircraft Traffic Management aspect of Aviation Safety which is more relevant to this forum has been propelled to a very great extent by the vastly improved professionalism of ATSEP group of aviation professionals who are the ones with the professional competence to manage all hardware and software required to provide Air Navigation Services in an ever expanding technological era of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries”.