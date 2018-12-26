Abdulrazak APC candidate’s billboards destroyed in Kwara again

Political miscreants have destroyed the billboards of Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara state.

It was the second time that the thugs would violate the candidate’s campaign billboards and it came hours after thugs prevented him from addressing Emir Sulu Gambari at the Ilorin Emirates Descendants Progressive Union, in Ilorin on Christmas Day.



Abdulrahman tweeted about the destruction in some areas of the capital of Ilorin on Twitter Wednesday:”The orchestrated attack on me at IEDPU yesterday has continued today but now with our billboards all over Kwara. What they don’t know is this: #OTOGE is not just words on a billboard, it’s now ingrained in the hearts of every Kwaran, and NO ONE can take it from our hearts”.

On Tuesday, he tweeted: “The pre-meditated disruption that was unleashed at the Emir’s Palace during today’s IEDPU shows how desperate the establishment is. Tell them, it’s already late. They can only stop me from speaking today, but they CAN’T silence the people’s voice”.

#Otoge, the campaign buzzword of the candidate, means ‘Enough is Enough’. The APC candidate said he is poised to topple the Saraki political dynasty in the state.

Last week, two billboards erected by the APC and Abdulrazak were destroyed in Offa and abutting places by suspected thugs.

But days after, the billboards were re-erected by the Kwara South Concern Group, an affiliate of APC in the district, with the support of a large number of people.

The two billboards contained pictures of the alleged Offa robbery masterminds, with the word’ Otoge’, which the Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of the ruling PDP, once described as ‘inciting’.

The party’s adopted slogan had been a subject of friction between it and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state with the government asking the state controlled signage agency to outlaw its usage.

The erection of the billboards at their various locations was witnessed by large number of party members and leaders in the area, including the APC Kwara South Senatorial Candidate, Arch. Lola Ashiru.

Ashiru, while condemning the vandalism, described the action of the perpetrators as ‘undemocratic.’