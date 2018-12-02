2019 polls can’t hold amid present security challenges — Charly Boy, others

By Dapo Akinrefon

LEADER of the OurMumu Don-Do Movement, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, yesterday, warned that the 2019 general elections cannot be conducted amid the present security challenges facing the country.

Charly Boy, who joined other human rights’ activists on a protest rally in the Isolo axis of Lagos State over abductions and terrorism in the North-East and other parts of the country, tasked the Federal Government to address the security challenges in the country before conducting the 2019 polls.

The rally was organised by Catalyst for Global Peace and Justice Initiative in collaboration with the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights and Transition Monitoring Group, among others.

My nude photos posted online, by human traffickers says girl shipped to Dubai

Oputa flayed the Buhari administration for failing to secure lives and property despite promising to do.

He said: “How can I forget the killing of Liman Hauwa and Sairura Khorsa, while so many other girls are still in the captivity of Boko Haram? Nigeria has turned to a jungle that human lives no longer mean anything to us. See how people are being slaughtered under the very watch of the very man who promised to stop terrorism.”

Also speaking, the chairperson of Transition Monitoring Group, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, warned that elections could not hold under the present insecurity situation in the country.

Nigeria’s security challenges rooted in internal, external factors – Buhari

In his remarks, Convener of the coalition and Coordinator of Catalyst for Global Peace and Justice Initiative, Abraham Aiyedogbon, said: “We have families that are grieving. The parents of these girls are still crying. We have soldiers that have just been slaughtered in their hundreds. The wives are now widows while children have become fatherless. It can no longer be business as usual. We can no longer remain in the church and be preaching as usual when Nigerians are dying.

“Even the soldiers that are fighting have come out to say recently that they are not equipped. With all the billions being spent, the top military officers are just milking the country. Lives are being lost and we have a president who does not seem to be aware of what is going on.”