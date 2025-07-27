Charly Boy: Public hearing should precede renaming of roads, streets — Falana

By Henry Oduah

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has criticised the recent renaming of streets and landmarks in Lagos State without public consultation, calling it a violation of constitutional provisions and a display of authoritarianism.

Falana’s statement follows recent reports that two streets were named after President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by the immediate past Chairman of the Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr. Kolade Alabi.

Mr Alabi also renamed the popular “Charly Boy Bus Stop” along the Gbagada–Bariga road axis to “Baddo Bus Stop.”

Earlier, Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote named two streets after the late Herbert Wigwe and President Tinubu.

Falana insisted that the power to name roads, streets and number houses rests exclusively with local governments, as provided in the Fourth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“It is pertinent to point out, without any fear of contradiction, that the naming of roads and streets, and numbering of houses in any part of Nigeria is one of the exclusive functions of Local Governments outlined in the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended,” he stated.

Citing legal precedent, Falana referenced the ruling in Chief Obidi Ume v Abuja Metropolitan Management Council & 2 Ors, where Justice Edward Okpe of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory declared that only the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has the authority to name roads and streets within Abuja. The court also ordered the removal of street signs illegally mounted without AMAC’s approval.

“Therefore, the usurpation of the exclusive functions of Local Governments on street naming by certain individuals and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State cannot be justified under the Nigerian Constitution,” Falana said.

Addressing the renaming of the Charly Boy Bus Stop, Falana emphasised that the name had originated organically from the local communities of Bariga and Gbagada, owing to the cultural and historical significance of Charly Boy’s contributions to the area.

“We have confirmed that the Charley Boy Bus Stop was not named by the authorities of the Bariga Local Council Development Area but by the people of Bariga and Gbagada communities. Notwithstanding that fact, it should be adequately appreciated that the Charley Boy Bus Stop acquired its name and identity sociologically for its apparent functionality and due to the positive impact which Charley Boy has historically made in the area,” he noted.

“Renaming the Charley Boy Bus Stop without consulting the Bariga and Gbagada people smacks of authoritarianism,” he added.

Falana also condemned what he described as a misguided effort by the state to replace names of local figures with those of political leaders while retaining streets named after colonial-era figures with questionable legacies.

“It is sad to note that a State that has continued to retain the streets named after murderers and economic saboteurs from the former colonial empire is busy renaming streets and bus stops named after Nigerians who have made their contributions to the development of the society,” he said.

Calling for transparency and public participation in future naming decisions, Falana urged local governments to hold public hearings and follow due process.

“In view of the serious objections to the diversionary renaming of streets in Lagos State, the legislative arms of the local governments should henceforth conduct public hearing.

“Streets should not be renamed arbitrarily without following the due process of the law with a view to pleasing the whims and caprices of political leaders or to suggest the retrogressive idea of ethnic chauvinism, particularly in a capital city like Lagos,” Falana concluded.